Advertisement

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting in Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s restaurant on the city’s Near North Side. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the dead.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Leon County Manhunt
Leon County residents grow impatient as manhunt for escaped inmate enters one week
The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.
TDCJ prison bus breaks down in Bryan
FILE PHOTO: There was also a parent arrested on campus but that arrest was not related to the...
Students disciplined following fights on SFA’s campus
Visitations canceled at jail units across the state due to ongoing search efforts for escaped inmate

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday.
Chicago mayor speaks out against violence
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
President Joe Biden visits South Korea despite worries North Korea will test a missile soon.
US fear of North Korea's nuclear test during Biden's visit to Asia
The white man suspected of carrying out a racist mass shooting Saturday in a Buffalo, New York,...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting