Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a shooting near Sprucewood and Pepper Tree Drive, the day’s third shooting in the city.

Shooting Investigation ongoing near the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood. Multiple officers on scene. Please avoid the area. (5:52 pm) pic.twitter.com/bEiWwTCSr1 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 20, 2022

Officers on scene confirm two people were shot in the legs. It’s the same area where police say a man was shot by his roommate Friday morning.

Pepper Tree is closed to traffic and Bryan police are asking residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

