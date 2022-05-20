Advertisement

Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours

People are asked to avoid the area near Pepper Tree Drive
Bryan police respond to third shooting in 24 hours.
Bryan police respond to third shooting in 24 hours.(Connor Beene KBTX)
By Jason Walker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a shooting near Sprucewood and Pepper Tree Drive, the day’s third shooting in the city.

Officers on scene confirm two people were shot in the legs. It’s the same area where police say a man was shot by his roommate Friday morning.

Pepper Tree is closed to traffic and Bryan police are asking residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

