Weekend Gardener: Explore the Leach Teaching Gardens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Leach Teach Teaching Gardens is a destination on Texas A&M’s campus to explore and deepen your knowledge about gardening.

According to Texas A&M’s website, the gardens feature over seven acres of outdoor teaching and demonstrations spaces.

Guests can see rose beds, a vineyard, a butterfly and bee garden, and much more.

Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says the gardens also provide teaching elements for how to garden in Brazos Valley conditions.

“We use native soil, native water, everything that you would be using in your home garden. That’s what you can do in your yard is displayed right here, so come out and get some ideas,” said Fry.

They are located at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd in College Station.

