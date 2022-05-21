2022 WAC Baseball Tournament Bracket Announced

DENVER - With the seeding coming down to the final day, the field is set for the 2022 WAC Baseball Tournament, which is set to begin on Wednesday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.

Grand Canyon earns the top seed out of the west after going 25-5 in WAC play. The 2021 WAC Tournament Champions will face off against Abilene Christian, who earned the fourth seed out of the Southwest Division, in the final game of the first day with first pitch set for 7 p.m. local time.

Sam Houston earned the top seed out of the Southwest after earning a walk-off win over ACU. The Bearkats will take on NM State, who earned the fourth seed out of the West after winning their final WAC series against Utah Valley. SHSU and the Aggies will battle the Arizona heat with first pitch set for noon.

Sacramento State is the West’s second seed after going 17-13 in WAC play. The Hornets will take on UT Rio Grande Valley, who secured the third seed out of the Southwest Division. Sac State and UTRGV will open up tournament play bright and early with first pitch set for 9 a.m.

The Southwest’s number two seed goes to Lamar, who will take on Seattle U beginning at approximately 4 p.m.

All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+ within the United States and at //wacsports.com/watch for international viewers.

2022 WAC Baseball Tournament

Hohokam Stadium - Mesa, Ariz.

Wednesday, May 25

Game One: SW3 UT Rio Grande Valley vs. W2 Sacramento State, 9 a.m. PT

Game Two: W4 NM State vs. SW1 Sam Houston, noon PT

Game Three: W3 Seattle U vs. SW2 Lamar, 4 p.m. PT

Game Four: SW4 Abilene Christian vs. W1 Grand Canyon, 7 p.m. PT

Thursday, May 26

Game Five: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m. PT

Game Six: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, noon PT

Game Seven: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m. PT

Game Eight: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m. PT

Friday, May 27

Game Nine: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 5, 9 a.m. PT

Game Ten: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 6, noon PT

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 4 p.m. PT

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 28

Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 11, 9 a.m. PT (If Necessary)

Game 14: Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. PT (If Necessary)

Game 15: Winner Game 11/13 vs. Winner Game 12/14, 6 p.m. PT