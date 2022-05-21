Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Cinderella

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cinderella is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 20, 2022. Cinderella is a new mom to three kittens named Bibbidi, Bobbiddi and Boo. The staff at Aggieland Humane says that Cinderella is super playful and loves to give kisses.

Saturday Aggieland Humane will be running an adoption special. Juvenile pets will only cost $25 while adult pets will be $50.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

