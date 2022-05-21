Bryan Collegiate High School holds annual College Colors event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Collegiate High School held its annual College Colors event on Friday.

During the ceremony, BCHS graduates were recognized and accepted a t-shirt from their university or college of choice. Banners from schools and universities provided a unique visual backdrop for the ceremony.

At the ceremony, it started to sink in for students how much their lives would change.

Ivan Sanchez, one of the graduating seniors who will be majoring in economics at Texas A&M University, said “it’s hard to be aware that all of our friends and our friend groups are splitting up and going to different schools, especially today when you see everyone in the different colors.”

Hayley Hernandez, who will be attending Sam Houston State University to study criminal justice, said “I’m most excited to see where I go in life.”

Despite recognizing that this chapter is ending, the students are looking forward to the next phase of their lives.

