Advertisement

Bryan Collegiate High School holds annual College Colors event

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Collegiate High School held its annual College Colors event on Friday.

During the ceremony, BCHS graduates were recognized and accepted a t-shirt from their university or college of choice. Banners from schools and universities provided a unique visual backdrop for the ceremony.

At the ceremony, it started to sink in for students how much their lives would change.

Ivan Sanchez, one of the graduating seniors who will be majoring in economics at Texas A&M University, said “it’s hard to be aware that all of our friends and our friend groups are splitting up and going to different schools, especially today when you see everyone in the different colors.”

Hayley Hernandez, who will be attending Sam Houston State University to study criminal justice, said “I’m most excited to see where I go in life.”

Despite recognizing that this chapter is ending, the students are looking forward to the next phase of their lives.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in College Station.
College Station man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
7-year-old shot in Bryan, police on scene.
Bryan Police say 7-year-old struck by gunfire in Thursday night shooting
Leon County Manhunt
Leon County residents grow impatient as manhunt for escaped inmate enters one week

Latest News

Sprucewood Street Shooting
Sprucewood Street Shooting
Bryan Collegiate High School's annual College Colors ceremony
Former Bryan High Softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High Softball Coach Arrested
Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested