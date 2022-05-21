Advertisement

College Station evens up their series against Brenham, 6-2

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Cougars rally to even up their series against the Cubs 1-1 after Game 2.

Brenham hosted College Station tonight for Game 2 of a 5A regonal quarterfinal series at Fireman’s Park. The Cubs were leading this one 1-0 after winning 10-1 last night.

Unearned runs were hurting the Cougars early. Brenham got an early run across after baiting the Cougars to throw to second base and Lane Sparks was able to steal home.

The Cubs added another run in the 2nd inning with an in-field hit from Hayden Hupe driving home Cade Warmke for the 2-0 lead.

Momentum started to swing for College Station in the top of the third. Blake Jones scored on an errant pick off attempt right before Blake Binderup crushes a two-run home run to left field to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead.

College Station would hold their lead to win 6-2.

Game 3 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. in Mumford.

