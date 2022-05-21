Former Bryan High softball coach arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna was arrested by Bryan Police on the evening of Friday, May 20.

Luna was booked on warrants for theft of property $2,500-$30,000 and misapplication of fiduciary property $2,500-$30,000.

Luna was the head coach of the softball team from 2017 until February 2022. Parents and students in the district were left confused his sudden departure back in February.

