Franklin softball team advances to Regional Final

By John Wilson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team beat East Bernard 7-1 Friday night in a Class 3A Regional Semifinal playoff game at Ira Floyd Field in Navasota.

East Bernard took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Franklin answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Lions put up two runs in the second inning to take the lead for good.

Franklin will face Lorena in the Regional Final.

