Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia band
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday May 20th.
He preformed a song called “My Time.”
The Jonathan Garcia band is based out of New Braunfels. Garcia and his four piece band are in College Station for a night and will be preforming at the Calvary Court Hotel.
“This is our first time back to College Station in a long time,” said Garcia. “We have been in the studio working on some new music.”
Garcia said people should expect a new song sometime this summer.
To watch the interview, click on the player above.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.