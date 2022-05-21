Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Friday May 20th.

He preformed a song called “My Time.”

The Jonathan Garcia band is based out of New Braunfels. Garcia and his four piece band are in College Station for a night and will be preforming at the Calvary Court Hotel.

“This is our first time back to College Station in a long time,” said Garcia. “We have been in the studio working on some new music.”

Garcia said people should expect a new song sometime this summer.

