Lee Shines in 3-2 Setback to No. 1 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Senior Haley Lee recorded her 22nd multi-hit game of the season against No. 1 Oklahoma (51-2) Saturday to keep the Texas A&M softball team (30-27) within reach, before ultimately falling, 3-2.

Lee’s long ball was just the second allowed by Oklahoma’s Hope Trautwein this year, and first since February 25. The Sooners’ ace struck out just two Aggies, while A&M’s pitching staff was led by Makinzy Herzog, who fanned three in three innings of work.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 1 Oklahoma – L, 2-3

Haley Lee: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, HR

Cayden Baker: 1-for-2, R

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 1 Oklahoma – L, 2-3

Grace Uribe: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Makinzy Herzog: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Emiley Kennedy: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 1 Oklahoma – L, 2-3

A lead-off homer by Oklahoma helped the Sooners jump on the board early. An 8-6-2 play at the plate helped limit the Sooners to just one more run in the opening frame.

Relief pitcher Makinzy Herzog fanned a pair of batters in the second, leaving a Sooner on third base, and closed the third with her third strikeout.

Haley Lee lasered a shot to the left-center gap for A&M’s first hit of the game in the top of the fourth, but Oklahoma kept the Aggies out of scoring position.

The Sooners pushed a third run across in the fourth, but a call overturned after challenge review ended the inning for A&M.

After Cayden Baker knocked the Aggies’ second hit of the game to right field, Lee launched a bomb to left field to bring the Maroon & White within one in the top of the sixth, but the Sooners sat A&M down in order in the top of the seventh to snag the win.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

Overall thoughts on the game…

“I’m really proud of this team. It always felt like we were right there within reach. I thought we did a nice job at the plate to compete. In the inning when Cayden (Baker) goes up there and gets a single, and then Haley (Lee) doing what Haley Lee does. She’s a great leader for us and steps up there in a really big moment to put us within striking distance. I thought our pitchers did a really nice job. (Makinzy) Herzog comes in and was really efficient and kept them (Oklahoma) off balance and then (Emiley) Kennedy comes in and does a great job.”

Senior utility player Haley Lee

On the pitching staff’s performance…

“Every weekend is a fight and it’s a grind. We prepare and we learn our pitchers and we study our opponent’s pitchers. Having played one of the toughest schedules in the SEC, we’re here and we’re ready to fight and do whatever it takes. I’m very proud of this team. We fought until the end and we’re going to continue to fight to the end.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies face the winner of the Minnesota-Prairie View A&M game at approximately 6 p.m. tonight and it streams on ESPN+.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.