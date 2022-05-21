Advertisement

New details on Friday morning shooting in Bryan

Jason Bryant Franklin was arrested Friday after police say he shot his roommate.
Jason Bryant Franklin was arrested Friday after police say he shot his roommate.(Brazos County Jail)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning new details about one of the shootings that happened Friday in Bryan.

A Bryan man escaped serious injury after being shot once in the upper shoulder, neck area according to new court documents.

Friday we told you about 47-year-old Jason Bryant Franklin being arrested after police say he shot his roommate during a fight.

Court documents show had been having arguments over the room at the fourplex they were staying in at the 2700 block of Poplar Circle which is not far from Finfeather Road.

The roommate was transported to the hospital for treatment after being shot with a nine millimeter handgun.

Franklin is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains at the Brazos County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Three shootings happened in Bryan in a less than 24 hour period. Friday afternoon police investigated a shooting very close to the one that had happened near Poplar Circle.

The latest shooting happened near Sprucewood Street and Peppertree Drive. Bryan Police said a man and woman were shot in the leg.

Thursday night, a 7-year-old boy did not need to be hospitalized after being shot while riding in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Military Drive near MLK Jr. Street.

