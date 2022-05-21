Advertisement

RECORD HEAT: 26-year-old record broken Friday at Easterwood Airport

A 26-year-old record was broken Friday in Bryan-College Station(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another day, another record challenged! 2022 will go down in the record books for May 20th after a new record high was set at Easterwood Airport Friday afternoon.

At 1:53 pm, the thermometer officially climbed to 96°, breaking the 26-year-old record high of 95° that was set back in 1996 in Bryan-College Station.

Near or record heat is possible again Saturday (along with gusty winds!), before cooler air arrives with a cold front Saturday night. More details on the changes ahead and a strong/severe storm potential that arrives with Saturday night’s cold front can be found by clicking here.

