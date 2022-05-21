Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the northern Brazos Valley Saturday evening

By Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front works its way southbound, a cluster of strong/severe thunderstorms is expected to develop to our north and west Saturday before pushing into parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night and through the overnight.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties, running through 11 pm Saturday night. Additional counties may be added to the watch as the day goes on.

  • Milam, Robertson, Leon

A noisy night is expected for the majority of the Brazos Valley, with strong/severe thunderstorms capable of the following:

  • Strong wind gusts up to 70 mph
  • Hail up the the size of tennis balls
  • A brief tornado (although the lowest of the three concerns)

Not every storm will be severe locally, but best to keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby with the notifications turned on loud to receive weather alerts should we find them in our area.

