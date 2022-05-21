Weekend cold front sparks a strong/severe storm potential Saturday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a dry and hot stretch of days in the Brazos Valley, changes arrives Saturday night as a cold front pushes into Southeast Texas. Good news: needed rain and cooler temperatures look to accompany/follow behind the boundary. Not so good news: a few storms may sit on the strong/severe side as they roll into the area, where instances of damaging winds and hail may need to be monitored for.

SATURDAY

Most of the day Saturday is spent on the dry side, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans! Still, it will be plenty hot and and windy with gusts upwards of 30 mph+ possible. After starting off the morning in the above-average mid/upper 70s, temperatures rebound into the mid/upper 90s by Saturday afternoon with partly cloudy skies in store. We’ll monitor the thermometer once again over at Easterwood Airport to see if we can challenge the existing record high for May 21st of 96° that was set back in 2005.

Breezy and hot conditions continue for the better part of the day Saturday, potentially challenging the existing record high (KBTX)

SATURDAY EVENING / SATURDAY NIGHT

By Saturday evening, a cluster of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop to our north and west. As the cold front advances south, this activity is expected to push into the northern Brazos Valley as early as 7 pm - 9 pm, pushing southbound Saturday night and through the overnight.

⚡️SATURDAY: Rain & storms return to the Brazos Valley...but so does a chance for severe weather. @NWSSPC has the northern Brazos Valley marked 2/5 risk

⏰7pm Saturday - 5am Sunday

⚠️Damaging wind gusts 60-70mph, hail quarter size (maybe initially larger as storms 1st form) #bcstx pic.twitter.com/ikk4WdYaX5 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 20, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk in the Brazos Valley as this activity pushes through. A 2/5 risk is now in place across the northern tier of the area, with a low-end 1/5 risk in place for the central and southern Brazos Valley. Biggest concerns to monitor should storms require extra attention: damaging wind gusts upwards of 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Not every storm will be severe, but will likely be rowdy and noisy as folks settle in for the night and head to bed. Best to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby and have your notifications turned on to receive weather alerts should we find them Saturday night!

Damaging winds and hail may need to be monitored in a strong/severe storm Saturday night (KBTX)

As of Friday evening’s data, rainfall totals up to 0.5″ - 1″+ look to be possible for those that tap into strong storms and heavier downpours.

SUNDAY

Depending on how far south the front can travel before slowing, we’ll keep a scattered chance for lingering rain and non-severe thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday. Temperature-wise, we’ll look to finally find cooler air arrive with morning 60s flipping around to the low 80s by Sunday afternoon. Additional disturbances float across the state next week, keeping the daily chance for rain and storms going with afternoon temperatures generally confined to the 80s. More details on that as we know them!

Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms continue, generally holding afternoon temperatures to the 80s (KBTX)

Friday Night Video Update:

Friday Evening PinPoint Forecast: Record heat possible again Saturday with more gusty conditions in store. Strong/severe storms possible Saturday evening & Saturday night as a cold front moves in -- main concerns in a strong storm being strong winds/hail pic.twitter.com/empzKhbiXA — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) May 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.