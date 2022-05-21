Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims being laid to rest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered as big-hearted and quick with a laugh before her funeral.

Final goodbyes for Roberta Drury were set to take place Saturday morning at the Assumption Church in Syracuse, not far from where she grew up in Cicero.

Drury moved to Buffalo a decade ago to help tend to her brother in his fight against leukemia. She was shot to death last Saturday on a trip to buy groceries at the supermarket targeted by the gunman.

