Athletes compete in statewide Special Olympics Equestrian Competition in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Expo is once again home to the Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) annual Equestrian Competition.

The competition began Friday and continues through the weekend.

Over 130 athletes from across the state are competing in a series of events including showmanship, working trails, western equitation, English equitation, Drill Team and more.

The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The last competition was held in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Event organizers say they’re glad to be back after being on the sideline for the last three years.

“Getting to see the athletes smile after they get that medal is by far one of the best things,” said Chad Eason Special Olympics Texas Senior Director of Competition and Games. “It pumps them up. Again for them, it’s been three years away from Special Olympics and for a lot of them this is what they look forward to every year so the fact that we’re finally back is amazing.”

This standalone state competition is one of six annual state championship events held by SOTX and one of only two single-sport statewide events.

Special Olympics Texas athletes train for a minimum of eight weeks prior to each competition.

Eason says Special Olympics Texas is always seeking volunteers to help and fans to cheer in the stands during competitions.

Special Olympics will host the Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station October 6-8. Those events included bocce and softball which will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park in College Station. Swimming will be held at the Student Rec Center - Natatorium on the campus of Texas A&M University and Golf will be held at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan. For more information on the Special Olympics, Fall Classic click here.

