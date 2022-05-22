Brenham baseball advances to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2017

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Cubs take down the Cougars in their regional quarterfinal rubber match in Mumford, 5-1.

It was College Station who got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning after Blake Binderup fly’s out to right field drives Mikey Elko home. That would be the last time a Cougar crossed home plate.

In the top of the second, Devin Murithi hits a double to score Cade Warmke and Gunner Gee, the cubs take a 2-1 lead. After a couple of bases-loaded walks the Cubs add another run after a Hayden Hupe single to go up 5-1 in the top of the third inning.

That score would stand until the final out, sending the Cubs to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2017.

