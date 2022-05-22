Advertisement

Church uses yoga to raise funds, awareness for Ukraine

Attendees offered prayers and donated funds to help Ukrainians have hot meals and other...
Attendees offered prayers and donated funds to help Ukrainians have hot meals and other resources.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan/College Station residents are continuing to find ways to support individuals and families in Ukraine. College Station’s St. Thomas Episcopal Church held its second Yoga for Peace event Saturday, which was led by LeeAnn Chapman and Mary Liwanag.

The event is a fundraiser where attendees offered prayers and donated money to World Central Kitchen (WCK). The organization helps provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises across the globe. The organization currently has chefs, bakers and other volunteers in Ukraine to provide hot meals, fresh foods and other supplies cut off because of the war against Russia.

Yoga for Peace at St. Thomas today. @kbtxnews came to interview @maryliwanagyoga and Lee Ann.

Posted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church, College Station, TX on Saturday, May 21, 2022

According to WCK’s website, its built the largest food relief operation in Ukraine reaching more than 230 cities and towns.

“A lot of times, we don’t think about the little guy that gets hurt,” Chapman said. “It’s the big war and the big country and we don’t think about all the way down to the small children. I really was just praying for those people that they feel peace and comfort when they have a warm meal.”

Along with Ukraine, WCK is also providing food and resources to residents in northern New Mexico following massive wildfires. The organization is also on the ground in Buffalo, New York following a mass shooting where 10 people were killed in a grocery store.

For more information on WCK, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in College Station.
College Station man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
Bryan police respond to third shooting in 24 hours.
Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours
7-year-old shot in Bryan, police on scene.
Bryan Police say 7-year-old struck by gunfire in Thursday night shooting

Latest News

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern Brazos Valley Saturday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the northern Brazos Valley Saturday evening
Strong/severe storms will be possible with a front Saturday night
Weekend cold front sparks a strong/severe storm potential Saturday night
Saturday Evening Weather Update 5/21
Saturday Evening Weather Update 5/21
Jason Bryant Franklin was arrested Friday after police say he shot his roommate.
New details on Friday morning shooting in Bryan