Church uses yoga to raise funds, awareness for Ukraine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan/College Station residents are continuing to find ways to support individuals and families in Ukraine. College Station’s St. Thomas Episcopal Church held its second Yoga for Peace event Saturday, which was led by LeeAnn Chapman and Mary Liwanag.

The event is a fundraiser where attendees offered prayers and donated money to World Central Kitchen (WCK). The organization helps provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises across the globe. The organization currently has chefs, bakers and other volunteers in Ukraine to provide hot meals, fresh foods and other supplies cut off because of the war against Russia.

According to WCK’s website, its built the largest food relief operation in Ukraine reaching more than 230 cities and towns.

“A lot of times, we don’t think about the little guy that gets hurt,” Chapman said. “It’s the big war and the big country and we don’t think about all the way down to the small children. I really was just praying for those people that they feel peace and comfort when they have a warm meal.”

Along with Ukraine, WCK is also providing food and resources to residents in northern New Mexico following massive wildfires. The organization is also on the ground in Buffalo, New York following a mass shooting where 10 people were killed in a grocery store.

