Franklin baseball advances to regional semifinals

SALADO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin baseball team beat Whitney 8-6 in the decisive game 3 of the Class 3A Region III quarterfinal round of the playoffs at Salado High School Saturday afternoon.

The Lions’ offense exploded in the 6th inning, putting up 5 runs to help seal the victory. Heading into the inning, it was all tied 3-3, when Bo Jimenez laid down a bunt that brought home Dylan Rhoden. Josh Atomanczyk cleared the bases in the same inning. Whitney put up 3 runs in the 7th inning, but the lead was too much to overcome.

Franklin advances to the regional semifinals and will take on Central Heights.

