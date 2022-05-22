Advertisement

Franklin baseball advances to regional semifinals

The Franklin Lions celebrate after beating Whitney in the regional quarterfinals.
The Franklin Lions celebrate after beating Whitney in the regional quarterfinals.(KWTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin baseball team beat Whitney 8-6 in the decisive game 3 of the Class 3A Region III quarterfinal round of the playoffs at Salado High School Saturday afternoon.

The Lions’ offense exploded in the 6th inning, putting up 5 runs to help seal the victory. Heading into the inning, it was all tied 3-3, when Bo Jimenez laid down a bunt that brought home Dylan Rhoden. Josh Atomanczyk cleared the bases in the same inning. Whitney put up 3 runs in the 7th inning, but the lead was too much to overcome.

Franklin advances to the regional semifinals and will take on Central Heights.

