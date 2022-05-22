Advertisement

The Gardens at Texas A&M University to undergo multi-million dollar expansion

The new phase will include a 20-acre expansion in west campus.
The new phase will include a 20-acre expansion in west campus.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week, the Texas A&M University System board of regents approved a five year, $4.2 billion capital plan for projects across the state. Several are in the works for Texas A&M including a $40 million, phase II expansion to The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

“It is a place where people can come relax, commune with nature, have fun with friends and learn about the natural world around them,” Michael Arnold said.

Happy #OutdoorClassroomDay! As "The Most Beautiful Classroom in Texas," we love to see students in our gardens! Whether...

Posted by The Gardens at Texas A&M University on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Arnold, the director of The Gardens, said phase II will be a 20-acre expansion in west campus. The director said the new phase of The Gardens, which currently sits on seven acres, has been in the works for about three years.

“We have a large component of children’s gardens that are planned to be in that, we have some outreach venues like an amphitheater and we have quite a number of areas that are designed to take advantage of the fact that we have the White Creek drainage area that will tie in with some of our ecological classes.”

Phase II master planning should be done early this fall, according to Arnold. He said it’ll be a matter of identifying sufficient funding sources to determine when the groundbreaking will happen.

“We’d also like to expand the footprint of the garden beyond our physical facility so work with our extension colleagues and things to become the center of horticulture for the state of Texas.”

To read more on the board of regent’s capital plan, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in College Station.
College Station man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
Bryan police respond to third shooting in 24 hours.
Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours
7-year-old shot in Bryan, police on scene.
Bryan Police say 7-year-old struck by gunfire in Thursday night shooting

Latest News

Milam County has been dropped from Saturday evening's Severe T-Storm Watch, but the watch...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the northern Brazos Valley Saturday evening
Travelers had no air conditioning at Hobby Airport in Houston Friday and Saturday.
Travelers at Houston Hobby Airport deal with no air conditioning
Strong/severe storms will be possible with a front Saturday night
Weekend cold front sparks a strong/severe storm potential Saturday night
Attendees offered prayers and donated funds to help Ukrainians have hot meals and other...
Church uses yoga to raise funds, awareness for Ukraine