RAIN TOTALS: Here’s how much was left behind after Saturday night’s noisy storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What a noisy night across the Brazos Valley! For just the third time this month, Easterwood Airport collected measurable rainfall in the very early hours of Sunday morning. Officially, Bryan-College Station received 0.78″ of rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Nearly stationary storms dumped 3″ to 5″ of rain along the Highway 79 corridor in parts of Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for part of the night due to high water quickly outrunning the banks of the Little Brazos River between Gause and Hearne. A second, slow-moving line of heavy rain developed in the 2 a.m. hour of Sunday morning over Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties, depositing 2″ to 3″+ in rain gauges across the southeast side of the area.

PinPoint Radar Rainfall Estimates from Saturday night - pre-sunrise Sunday across the Brazos Valley.



Quite the drink of water along the Hwy 79 corridor and down through Montgomery & San Jacinto Counties. pic.twitter.com/tYWUokdz3J — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 22, 2022

As of Sunday, Bryan-College Station has now collected 1.74″ of rain in the month of May. For a month that is typically one of the wettest of the year, a 2.86″ deficit remains, compared to the 30-year-average. More rain is in the forecast through mid-week for the Brazos Valley.

Official rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley Saturday night - pre-sunrise Sunday (KBTX)

Below is a collection of rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.78″

Coulter Field: 0.38″

River Run (Southwest Brazos County): 0.86″

Heritage Lake Estates (Northeast Bryan): 1.11″

Carters Crossing (College Station): 1.0″

Wellborn (Greens Prairie at Wellborn Road): 0.27″

South Bryan: 0.80″

Smetana: 1.50″

Benchley: 1.25″

Caldwell: 0.98″

Cameron: 3.49″

Hearne: 1.97″

South Hearne: 3.50″

Centerville: 1.10″

Madisonville: 0.06″

Crockett: 0.87″

Huntsville: 0.67″

Conroe: 3.63″

Coldspring: 2.65″

Navasota: 0.30″

Hempstead: 0.45″

Bellville: 0.36″

Brenham: 0.96″

Giddings: 0.23″

Kurten: 0.30″

Burleson County (Hwy 696 & CR 324): 0.50″

Snook: 0.91″

Navasota River Gauge at Highway 79: 3.55″

Navasota River Gauge at OSR: 1.10″

Brazos River Gauges at Highway 79: 2.90″

Middle Yegua Creek at Highway 21: 0.66″

East Lake Somerville: 0.61″

West Lake Somerville: 0.64″

Gibbons Creek Reservoir: 0.20″

Round Prairie: 1.12″

South Lake Limestone: 1.46″

West Fork of the San Jacinto at Highway 30: 0.60″

Elkins Lake: 0.36″

North Lake Conroe: 1.32″

Willis: 2.95″

West Lake Conroe: 0.96″

Have a rain total from your gauge after Saturday night’s storms? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.