RAIN TOTALS: Here’s how much was left behind after Saturday night’s noisy storms

Over 4″ of rain is estimated to have fallen along parts of the Highway 79 corridor and Southeastern Brazos Valley
Localized 2" to 5" of rain fell over parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night.
Localized 2" to 5" of rain fell over parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What a noisy night across the Brazos Valley! For just the third time this month, Easterwood Airport collected measurable rainfall in the very early hours of Sunday morning. Officially, Bryan-College Station received 0.78″ of rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Nearly stationary storms dumped 3″ to 5″ of rain along the Highway 79 corridor in parts of Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for part of the night due to high water quickly outrunning the banks of the Little Brazos River between Gause and Hearne. A second, slow-moving line of heavy rain developed in the 2 a.m. hour of Sunday morning over Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties, depositing 2″ to 3″+ in rain gauges across the southeast side of the area.

As of Sunday, Bryan-College Station has now collected 1.74″ of rain in the month of May. For a month that is typically one of the wettest of the year, a 2.86″ deficit remains, compared to the 30-year-average. More rain is in the forecast through mid-week for the Brazos Valley.

Official rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley Saturday night - pre-sunrise Sunday
Official rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley Saturday night - pre-sunrise Sunday(KBTX)

Below is a collection of rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.78″
  • Coulter Field: 0.38″
  • River Run (Southwest Brazos County): 0.86″
  • Heritage Lake Estates (Northeast Bryan): 1.11″
  • Carters Crossing (College Station): 1.0″
  • Wellborn (Greens Prairie at Wellborn Road): 0.27″
  • South Bryan: 0.80″
  • Smetana: 1.50″
  • Benchley: 1.25″
  • Caldwell: 0.98″
  • Cameron: 3.49″
  • Hearne: 1.97″
  • South Hearne: 3.50″
  • Centerville: 1.10″
  • Madisonville: 0.06″
  • Crockett: 0.87″
  • Huntsville: 0.67″
  • Conroe: 3.63″
  • Coldspring: 2.65″
  • Navasota: 0.30″
  • Hempstead: 0.45″
  • Bellville: 0.36″
  • Brenham: 0.96″
  • Giddings: 0.23″
  • Kurten: 0.30″
  • Burleson County (Hwy 696 & CR 324): 0.50″
  • Snook: 0.91″
  • Navasota River Gauge at Highway 79: 3.55″
  • Navasota River Gauge at OSR: 1.10″
  • Brazos River Gauges at Highway 79: 2.90″
  • Middle Yegua Creek at Highway 21: 0.66″
  • East Lake Somerville: 0.61″
  • West Lake Somerville: 0.64″
  • Gibbons Creek Reservoir: 0.20″
  • Round Prairie: 1.12″
  • South Lake Limestone: 1.46″
  • West Fork of the San Jacinto at Highway 30: 0.60″
  • Elkins Lake: 0.36″
  • North Lake Conroe: 1.32″
  • Willis: 2.95″
  • West Lake Conroe: 0.96″

Have a rain total from your gauge after Saturday night’s storms? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

