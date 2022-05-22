Schachter, Taylor Head to NCAA Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Texas A&M men’s tennis standouts Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor prepare to participate in the NCAA Individual Championships, as Schachter earned a bid into the singles main draw while both Schachter and Taylor compete in the doubles competition as a tandem. Action begins Monday and runs thru Saturday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Illinois.

FIRST SERVE

Schachter opens the singles competition in the round of 64 on Monday afternoon, as the Aggie faces off against sixth-seed August Holmgren of San Diego at 3:30 p.m. (CT). Schachter and Taylor pair up to begin play in the doubles tournament round of 32 on Tuesday, as A&M’s headline duo takes on Arthur Fery and Alexandre Rotsaert of Stanford with first serve time to be announced.

HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON SAID…

“Kenner and Noah have had a great season leading our tennis team at the top of the singles and doubles lineups. This is one last opportunity for them to compete against the best college tennis players in the country. I know that both of them are very excited to play over the next few days to have one more chance to test themselves against some strong competition.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Monday, May 23, 2022

Singles Round of 64

3:30 p.m. (CT) – #32 Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. #6 August Holmgren (SD)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Doubles Round of 32

TBA – #13 Noah Schachter / Kenner Taylor (TAMU) vs. #25 Arthur Fery / Alexandre Rotsaert (STAN)

