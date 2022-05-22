Texas A&M Comes from Behind to Top Minnesota, 10-7

NORMAN, Okla. – After trailing 6-2, the Texas A&M softball team (31-27) used a combined eight runs in the final two innings to take down Minnesota (27-26-1), 10-7, Saturday night at Marita Hynes Field.

With the victory, head coach Jo Evans notched career win No. 1,300, becoming just the ninth coach in Division I softball history to accomplish the feat. Senior Makinzy Herzog went a season-best 3-for-3 at the dish with a walk and fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Minnesota – W, 10-7

Makinzy Herzog: 3-for-3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR

Katie Dack: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, HR

Koko Wooley: 3-for-4, 2 R

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Minnesota – W, 10-7

Shaylee Ackerman: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Makinzy Herzog: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Emiley Kennedy: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Minnesota – W, 10-7

Haley Lee doubled to lead off the game, before an RBI single to centerfield by Katie Dack helped the Aggies jump on the board early.

A pair of strikeouts by Shaylee Ackerman highlighted the opening frame, but the Golden Gophers scratched four runs across to take a three-run lead.

Minnesota worked its way around the bases in the third to extend its advantage.

Herzong launched a solo shot to left field with two outs in the top of the fourth, before Minnesota responded with a homer in the bottom of the frame to sit in front, 6-2.

Emiley Kennedy stepped into the circle in relief and worked a 1-2-3 inning, sitting the Golden Gophers down in order for the first time.

A six-run sixth inning by the Aggies, highlighted by Herzog’s third hit of the game, helped A&M jump ahead, 8-6.

Minnesota scratched an unearned run across in the bottom of the sixth to come within one, but a two-RBI single from Grace Uribe pushed A&M out to a 10-7 advantage in the seventh.

Two more strikeouts for Kennedy kept the Golden Gophers out of scoring position to give the rookie her 13th win of the season in the circle.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On career win No. 1,300…

“I’m overwhelmed a little bit. It’s a big number, and it only happens because of the players, who play hard and give everything they’ve got, staff members that I’ve worked with for so many years. Just really grateful to be able to coach. I love coaching. Just to be out there playing the game. Tonight was special, the way we won it, made it even more special.”

Senior utility player Makinzy Herzog

On the team’s fight…

“I’m super proud of my team. I thought we’d been playing good all day. Just like in the Oklahoma game, we started off a little slow, but then the ball started to finally fall our way. We never stopped fighting and brought the energy every pitch.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will battle No. 1 Oklahoma in the regional championship Sunday at 1 p.m. If the Aggies win, the pair will play a winner-take-all approximately 30 minutes following the first game.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.