Texas A&M’s Season Ends at Norman Regional

NORMAN, Okla. – The Texas A&M softball team (31-28) was unable to overcome early scoring by No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) Sunday, falling 20-0 in five innings at Marita Hynes Field.

Fifth-year senior Kayla Poynter closed the game in the circle for the Aggies while also serving as the last out at the plate, getting her 15th-career at-bat and first since 2019.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 1 Oklahoma – L, 0-20 (5 inn.)

Makinzy Herzog: 1-for-1

Morgan Smith: 1-for-2

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 1 Oklahoma – L, 0-20 (5 inn.)

Makinzy Herzog: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Shaylee Ackerman: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Emiley Kennedy: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Kayla Poynter: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 1 Oklahoma – L, 0-20 (5 inn.)

Oklahoma used five hits and three A&M errors to jump out to a 9-0 lead in the opening frame.

The Sooners scratched another run across in the second, before charging ahead, 14-0, in the third.

Makinzy Herzog drove the Aggies’ first hit back up the middle in the bottom of the frame, but the senior was left on base.

A three-run bomb to centerfield carried Oklahoma to a 17-0 advantage in the fourth, before Kayla Poynter stepped into the circle and sat a pair of Sooners down to limit the damage.

Morgan Smith singled in the fourth, before the Sooners turned the 6-4-3 double play to keep the Aggies out of scoring position. Oklahoma tacked on its final three runs in the fifth.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

Opening statement…

“Obviously not the way we wanted to end our season. We came out in first inning with jitters and had a hard time getting outs. We’ve been so good at getting outs when opponents have given them to us, and we just didn’t do that. When you get off on a bad note like that, it’s just really hard to recover when you’re playing a good team like Oklahoma.”

On playing at an environment like Oklahoma…

“I think this weekend was a great opportunity for our ball club to play in front of a crowd like this. It was a Super Regional kind of crowd. There are so many young players on our team, and we return every single player except for Kayla (Poynter), so that was good for our players to get that experience and see what that feels like so they can be more relaxed next time.”

