Travelers at Houston Hobby Airport deal with no air conditioning

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) -An air conditioning outage at Hobby Airport has been resolved as of 3:30 p.m., airport officials tell our sister station KHOU.

The issues started at 7:30 a.m. and hours later, it got so, “Toasty in the terminal” that airport staff had to deploy fans and giveaway bottled water.

Airport workers, and travelers were trying to stay cool. Literally and figuratively.

“It’s been dreadful its hot I’ve been here since 5:20 I fell asleep in the heat and i woke up drenched in sweat,” said Eric Karabanoff, a traveler.

“Heat we know we were coming back home to Houston so we know it’s hot we didn’t expect it to be hot in the airport,” said Karabanoff.

Hobby Airport reported a malfunction with their A-C systems Saturday morning for a second day in a row.

“Yesterday it started in the hours of the afternoon everything was resolved late afternoon,” said Augusto Vernal, Hobby Airport Spokesperson.

Vernal said the elevated temperatures are a result of issues they’ve had with the chillers within the air conditioning system.

“At the moment all of our maintenance crews are on site trying to fix the problem and trying to get the system operating as normal for our passengers,” he said.

Just last week the airport issued a ground stop due to an issue with the lights used on the runway where dozens of flights were delayed or canceled.

