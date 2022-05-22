Trio of Aggies Set for NCAA Individual Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Texas A&M women’s tennis headliners Carson Branstine, Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova open play in the NCAA Individual Championships on Monday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the University of Illinois campus, with action set to conclude Saturday.

Branstine and Makarova begin the singles tournament in the round of 64 on Monday, while Makarova and Goldsmith open the doubles tournament in the round of 32 on Tuesday. Additionally, freshman standout Mary Stoiana stands as the first alternate in the singles competition and awaits word from the NCAA Championship Committee regarding her individual postseason fate.

FIRST SERVE

Eighth-seeded Branstine takes on Natasha Subhash of Virginia at 10 a.m. (CT) Monday morning before Makarova challenges Ohio State’s No. 9-16-seed Irina Cantos Siemers at 3:30 p.m. Sixth-seeded Goldsmith and Makarova face the Syracuse doubles tandem of Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva Tuesday with first serve time to be announced.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We are excited to begin the NCAA Individual Championships. It is such an amazing honor for each of our student-athletes in recognition of their spectacular work this season. Carson, Tatiana and Jayci were big contributors to our team’s success and I look for each of them to continue bringing their best effort starting on Monday. We also await word on whether or not Mary will have an opportunity to participate in the singles main draw. She had a spectacular year and set the Aggie record for singles winning percentage, so we hope she will have a chance to play as well.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION

The NCAA and Turner Sports have named TennisONE as the official app and exclusive live streaming partner of the 2022 NCAA Tennis Championships. Click here to download the app and access free live streaming of this week’s matches in Champaign. A link to access the NCAA Tournament Central page is provided here. Fans interested in attending the 2022 NCAA Tennis Championships in person are encouraged to click here for ticketing information. Parking is free for all patrons at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Entry to the main lot at the facility is from S. Goodwin Ave, east of the courts. If the main parking lot reaches capacity, an additional paved lot further east of the Tennis Complex is available, with entry from Florida Ave.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Monday, May 23, 2022

Singles Round of 64

10 a.m. (CT) – #24 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. #13 Irina Cantos Siemers (OSU)

3:30 p.m. (CT) – #8 Carson Branstine (TAMU) vs. #44 Natasha Subhash (UVA)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Doubles Round of 32

TBA – #6 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. #18 Miyuka Kimoto / Polina Kozyreva (SYR)

