Women’s Golf in Sixth After Round Two of NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 9-over 297 and finished in sixth after the second round of the 2022 NCAA Championships at the par-72, 6,340-yard Grayhawk Golf Club on Saturday.

The Maroon & White finished just outside of the top five behind No. 1 Stanford (+5), No. 2 Oregon (+9), No. 17 Auburn (+10), No. 15 UCLA (+10) and No. 14 LSU (+11). Texas A&M stood at 13-over 589 through the first 36 holes.

Jennie Park carded an even-72 round, knocking down three birdies and recording a 2-under 34 on the front nine. The junior’s round was highlighted by a 20-foot putt on No. 13 for birdie. The Carrollton, Texas, native was tied for 11th after day two.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio posted a 2-over 74 and tied for 47th after round two. The Madrid, Spain, native knocked down a team-high four birdies on the back nine.

Hailee Cooper and went 2-over 74 on Saturday. Cooper bounced back from a 10-over 82 first round, making par on 12 holes and carding two birdies in the second 18. The senior stood tied for 101st at the conclusion of round two. Zoe Slaughter tied for 19th after shooting 6-over and Adela Cernousek finished tied for 56th after shooting 5-over 77.

Tournament Outlook

The Maroon & White is seeking a spot in the top 15 by the end of the round three in order to advance to Monday’s final 18 holes of stroke play. It is 14 strokes above the cut as the field stands. Live stats for the third round can be found on Golfstat.com here.

Next Up

The 19th-ranked Aggies tee off at 6:30 a.m. CT from No. 10 on Sunday to begin the third round of nationals.

Post-Round Quotes

Head Coach Gerrod Chadwell

On some of the challenges of the course and how the team played…

“The golf course plays tougher in the afternoon. It firms up and dries up a little bit. For the most part, I think we handled it really well. We were still in the lead at the turn and leaked a little bit of oil in the middle of the back nine, but we ended well. The team is a little disappointed, but I will take a team that is disappointed with being where we are now. We will flush today out and get ready for tomorrow.”

Team Standings

1 – Stanford (+5)

2 – Oregon (+9)

T3 – Auburn (+10)

T3 – UCLA (+10)

5 – LSU (+11)

6 – Texas A&M (+13)

7 – Florida State (+15)

T8 – Arizona State (+16)

T8 – USC (+16)

10 – Georgia (+18)

T11 – Purdue (+24)

T11 – Texas (+24)

13 – TCU (+25)

T14 – San Jose State (+27)

T14 – Virginia (+27)

T16 – Mississippi State (+29)

T16 – Wake Forest (+29)

18 – South Carolina (+30)

19 – Oklahoma State (+31)

T20 – Michigan (+35)

T20 – Baylor (+35)

22 – Arkansas (+36)

T23 – Vanderbilt (+38)

T23 – Alabama (+38)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall 6 Texas A&M 292 (+4) 297 (+9) 589 (+13) T11 Jennie Park 73 (+1) 72 (E) 145 (+1) T19 Zoe Slaughter 69 (-3) 78 (+6) 147 (+3) T47 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 76 (+4) 74 (+2) 150 (+6) T56 Adela Cernousek 74 (+2) 77 (+5) 151 (+7) T101 Hailee Cooper 82 (+10) 74 (+2) 154 (+12)

