Bennett Named to Final Haskins Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Georgia (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett was named a Fred Haskins Award Finalist, which is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members, it was announced Monday.

Bennett, who is one of 10 players on the final watch list, was named the SEC Golfer of the Year and holds a 69.85 stroke average, which is on pace to break the school record.

The Madisonville, Texas, native registered his fourth-career victory after carding an 18-under 198, the second-lowest score in relation to par in program history, at the Louisiana Classics.

Bennett has registered six top-five finishes this season, including a tie for fifth at the SEC Championship.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.