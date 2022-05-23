Advertisement

Bennett Named to Final Haskins Award Watch List

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Georgia (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett was named a Fred Haskins Award Finalist, which is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members, it was announced Monday.

Bennett, who is one of 10 players on the final watch list, was named the SEC Golfer of the Year and holds a 69.85 stroke average, which is on pace to break the school record.

The Madisonville, Texas, native registered his fourth-career victory after carding an 18-under 198, the second-lowest score in relation to par in program history, at the Louisiana Classics.

Bennett has registered six top-five finishes this season, including a tie for fifth at the SEC Championship.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
Localized 2" to 5" of rain fell over parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night.
RAIN TOTALS: Here’s how much was left behind after Saturday night’s noisy storms
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company

Latest News

Texas A&M head softball coach will not return for 27th season, A&M not renewing contract
Women’s Golf Advances to Final Round of Stroke Play at NCAA Championships
Women’s Golf Advances to Final Round of Stroke Play at NCAA Championships
Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest