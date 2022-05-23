Advertisement

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosts team building event

By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley gathered on May 23 for an event focused on team building.

Over 150 Bryan ISD high school and middle school students participated in fun exercises that help make them more effective leaders in the community.

Bryan ISD’s Executive Director of School Leadership, Brian Merrell, said one of the main goals of the event was for all of the kids to get to know each other.

“Something as silly as paper rock scissors, we played a game that was the best two out of three. Although when you lost they became your hype person so as you went through the game you picked up a bigger and bigger crowd,” Merrell said. “It was unbelievable the kids were going nuts and screaming kids names and just yelling for them in a positive way.”

For more information on The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, click here.

