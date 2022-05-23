Advertisement

Brazos Christian announces new assistant athletic director and varsity football coach

Correy Washington has been named Assistant Athletic Director and Varsity Head Football Coach for the Eagles.
Correy Washington Brazos Christian Head Football Coach
Correy Washington Brazos Christian Head Football Coach(Brazos Christian Athletics)
By Brazos Christian School Athletics
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN (May 23, 2022) - Brazos Christian School Athletic Director, Brian Thrift, has announced the hiring of Correy Washington as the new Assistant Athletic Director and Varsity Football Head Coach. Correy will be taking over the Eagle Football team after leading the Brentwood Christian School (Austin) Bears football team for the past two years. He has been coaching football at Brentwood since 2015. While at Brentwood Christian School Correy was the Associate Athletic Director and Varsity Football Coach. He also served as the Boy’s Track and Field Head Coach, bringing home the 2021 TAPPS 5A State Championship.

Brazos Christian School is committed to training, equipping, and educating students to impact the world for Jesus. As our school continues to grow, we will strive to be a school of excellence in all that we do in the classroom and in the world of athletics.

“We are thrilled that Coach Washington has agreed to come to Brazos Christian School and the Brazos Valley. He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge. More importantly, Correy has a heart for developing young men into Faithful followers of Christ. Coach Washington will have an immediate impact on our Athletic Department with his experience and expertise. Correy aligns well with our Mission and Core Values as we seek to provide the best possible experience to our student-athletes,” said Brian Thrift.

Brazos Christian School Headmaster, Dr. Jeff McMaster says, “I believe that Correy is more than a coach. He is a relationship builder who will impact the lives and the culture of our student body. And that’s the reason why we are bringing him here.”

“My wife and I are excited to join the community at Brazos Christian and the Brazos Valley. We are looking forward to getting to know the players and families. I know that the Lord had his hands on us throughout this process. I’m looking forward to building on the program’s success,” said Correy Washington.

Correy and his wife, Desiree, will be making the transition to Brazos Christian School in the coming weeks. Desiree is a cosmetologist and is looking forward to moving her business to the area as well.

