Caldwell residents experience city-wide power outage for repairs

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell residents were without power early Monday morning. City Administrator Camden White says it was a planned outage between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. so utility crews could make repairs to the Caldwell electrical substation.

Residents were notified of the city-wide outage through the city’s AlertSense platform, according to White.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts and severe weather warnings that could directly impact you and your family! Through...

Posted by Caldwell, Texas - Municipal Government on Saturday, May 21, 2022

