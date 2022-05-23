Caldwell residents experience city-wide power outage for repairs
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell residents were without power early Monday morning. City Administrator Camden White says it was a planned outage between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. so utility crews could make repairs to the Caldwell electrical substation.
Residents were notified of the city-wide outage through the city’s AlertSense platform, according to White.
