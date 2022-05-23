Advertisement

College Station Fire investigating early morning apartment fire

By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in the 400 block of Harvey Road.

College Station Police say they received calls just after 4:00 a.m. about reports of smoke in the apartment. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and an active fire according to CSPD.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. No injures have been reported.

