Gas prices continue to rise ahead of the holiday weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - People traveling for Memorial Day weekend will feel the pain at the pump in their wallet.

Americans will be paying about a $1.50 more per gallon of gas to travel this weekend, the highest they have ever paid.

“I used to go where I want to go now I only go where I have to go,” said local resident, Harold Wilson.

For Wilson, going to the gas station is a bit like going to the dentist: he knows he has to do it, and he also knows it’s going to hurt a little.

“Prices are higher than I have ever seen them before. It used to take $40 dollars to fill up my truck it’s now like $120,” Wilson said.

To alleviate the pain, he’ll be spending the holiday weekend at home. For those who will be hitting the road this weekend, AAA says buckle-up.

“For the most part gasoline is going to be more expensive,” said AAA spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “Especially for the 2.8 million who are going to be taking a road trip this weekend in Texas.”

The national average gas price today is $4.59 a gallon, according to AAA. The average price in Texas is $4.28 a gallon.

“The average in Bryan-College Station has gone up from $4.20 a week ago to today $4.31,” exclaimed Armbruster.

Yesterday it was $4.32, the highest recorded average ever. And experts say these prices aren’t going away anytime soon.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see gasoline prices at $5 a gallon,” said University of Houston Energy Fellow, Ed Hirs. “Certainly we are seeing that in California and the northeast but in Texas it could easily get to $5 a gallon just with another bump in the crude oil price.”

There are ways to stretch a gallon.

“Avoiding quick accelerations, make sure you are using speed control when it’s appropriate. Making sure your tires are healthy, your vehicle is properly maintained. All of those things can add up to savings over time,” said Armbruster.

Hirs also suggested carpooling.

