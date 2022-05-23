Advertisement

Hindu Society of Brazos Valley celebrates big milestone

This past weekend, Hindus celebrated 25 years of the Shri Omkarnath Temple in Brazos County with a three-day festival.
This past weekend, Hindus celebrated 25 years of the Shri Omkarnath Temple in Brazos County with a three-day festival.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hindu Society of Brazos Valley celebrated a big milestone this weekend.

More than two decades ago the small Hindu community here in BCS was struggling to find a place to meet and congregate and that’s when members built the Shri Omkarnath Temple on the south side of Brazos County along Highway 6.

This weekend, the Hindu Society celebrated 25 years of the temple and the organization’s growth with a three-day festival.

There’s now a 5000 square foot hall next door that’s used for classrooms, events, and to teach children about the culture and religion.

”The small community that we have, everybody is in it together,” said Srinivasa Sunkari. “We get together for every festival, and it brings the entire community together and it brings in people from other parts of the U.S. and their temples and that’s one thing about our temple. It is very inclusive and it celebrates the diversity we have in our religion in a very unique way by bringing people together.”

The Hindu Society of Brazos Valley has even more plans to expand on its current property.

Hinduism is the world’s third-largest religion with more than 1.2 billion followers known as Hindus.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Localized 2" to 5" of rain fell over parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night.
RAIN TOTALS: Here’s how much was left behind after Saturday night’s noisy storms
Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2011, Loving County Judge Skeet Lee Jones poses in front of the...
Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update 5/23
Monday Night Weather Update 5/23
RCI Sports Leagues are back for the summer
RCI summer sports leagues for adults returning in July
Team building event hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosts team building event
Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind