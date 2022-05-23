Hindu Society of Brazos Valley celebrates big milestone

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hindu Society of Brazos Valley celebrated a big milestone this weekend.

More than two decades ago the small Hindu community here in BCS was struggling to find a place to meet and congregate and that’s when members built the Shri Omkarnath Temple on the south side of Brazos County along Highway 6.

This weekend, the Hindu Society celebrated 25 years of the temple and the organization’s growth with a three-day festival.

There’s now a 5000 square foot hall next door that’s used for classrooms, events, and to teach children about the culture and religion.

”The small community that we have, everybody is in it together,” said Srinivasa Sunkari. “We get together for every festival, and it brings the entire community together and it brings in people from other parts of the U.S. and their temples and that’s one thing about our temple. It is very inclusive and it celebrates the diversity we have in our religion in a very unique way by bringing people together.”

The Hindu Society of Brazos Valley has even more plans to expand on its current property.

Hinduism is the world’s third-largest religion with more than 1.2 billion followers known as Hindus.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.