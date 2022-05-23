Advertisement

RCI summer sports leagues for adults returning in July

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is just around the corner, but why let kids have all the fun?

RCI Sports is bringing back their adult rec leagues with two sporting options this time around. Teams can register for big ball softball, stick with classic kickball, or join in all the excitement with both. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI Sports, joined First News at Four to share more about the leagues.

The softball league is presented by All the King’s Men on Wednesday nights starting July 6. This won’t be traditional softball, but instead the ball will be 16 inches, so players won’t even need a glove.

The kickball league is presented by the Proudest Monkey on Thursday evenings, starting on July 7.

Players won’t need to bring any equipment, but they are welcomed to bring any beverage they like onto the field.

Guthrie explained that this is a way to have a lot of fun with the adult friends you have after work.

Both leagues will play at Travis Fields. To sign up, players need to create a team and the team captain can register on the RCI sports website.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

