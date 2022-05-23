Schachter falls in NCAA singles opener

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois -- Texas A&M men’s tennis junior Noah Schachter fell in straight sets to No. 6-seed August Holmgren of San Diego in the NCAA Individual Championships singles round of 64 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Monday afternoon.

Schachter fell to an 0-3 deficit early on, with Holmgren holding serve in his opening two service games and breaking Schachter in his first. Schachter forced a 40-all no-ad point in his second service game, but ultimately surrendered the break to go down 0-4. Holmgren took the next two games to seal the first set, 6-0.

A back-and-forth affair ensued in the early going of the second frame, with Schachter going up a break at love. Holmgren and Schachter exchanged breaks through the next three games, with Holmgren becoming the first player to hold serve in the second set to take a 3-2 edge. Schachter battled the rest of the way, but Holmgren ultimately advanced to the second round of singles play with a 6-0, 6-2 score line.

Schachter finalized a 2022 individual campaign which included 17 overall singles victories headlined by seven ranked wins in that span. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, native saw extended playing time at the top line for the Aggies and helped guide the team to 22 team victories in addition to the program’s 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

UP NEXT

Schachter and Kenner Taylor get set to represent Texas A&M men’s tennis in the NCAA Individual Championships doubles round of 32 on Tuesday, as the 14th-ranked Aggie tandem take on No. 25 Arthur Fery and Alexandre Rotsaert at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. First serve time will be announced via the team’s social media accounts when it becomes available.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Steve Denton

On Monday’s result and looking ahead…

“I thought Noah got off to a bit of a slow start today, and Holmgren really took advantage of that. Noah broke to start the second set, which gave him some confidence, but in the end he didn’t serve well enough today to feel comfortable against a high-caliber opponent. As a strong competitor, I know that Noah will look forward to playing well tomorrow in the doubles competition alongside Kenner Taylor against a very tough Stanford team.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Individual Championships

Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex – Champaign, Illinois

SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 64

#6 August Holmgren (SD) def. #32 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-0, 6-2

FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.