Advertisement

Storms leave behind damage across Brazos Valley

Storms late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left behind a trail of damage scattered across the Brazos Valley.
Builders have quite the mess on their hands down in College Station where the entire frame of a...
Builders have quite the mess on their hands down in College Station where the entire frame of a home under construction was blown down overnight on Amistad Loop in the Midtown area near Rock Prairie Road.(Photo by KBTX's Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Storms late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left behind a trail of damage scattered across the Brazos Valley.

Builders have quite the mess on their hands down in College Station where the entire frame of a home under construction was blown down overnight on Amistad Loop in the Midtown area near Rock Prairie Road.

On Ruskin Drive in Bryan, a KBTX viewer sent us photos of a tree that fell and pulled down utility lines.

Lightning, heavy rain, and high winds swept through causing scattered power outages and a handful of vehicle accidents.

KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley says officially, Bryan-College Station received 0.78″ of rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Nearly stationary storms dumped 3″ to 5″ of rain along the Highway 79 corridor in parts of Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. Read more about rainfall totals here and click here to see which areas could get even more rain this week!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Jason Bryant Franklin was arrested Friday after police say he shot his roommate.
New details on Friday morning shooting in Bryan
Bryan police respond to third shooting in 24 hours.
Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch now issued for the Western Brazos Valley overnight Saturday

Latest News

Localized 2" to 5" of rain fell over parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night.
RAIN TOTALS: Here’s how much was left behind after Saturday night’s noisy storms
Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Brazos Valley through mid-week
Multiple rounds of rain, thunderstorms expected this week. Here’s what to expect
Sunday Night Weather Update 5/22
Sunday Night Weather Update 5/22
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch now issued for the Western Brazos Valley overnight Saturday