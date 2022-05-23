Storms leave behind damage across Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Storms late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left behind a trail of damage scattered across the Brazos Valley.

Builders have quite the mess on their hands down in College Station where the entire frame of a home under construction was blown down overnight on Amistad Loop in the Midtown area near Rock Prairie Road.

On Ruskin Drive in Bryan, a KBTX viewer sent us photos of a tree that fell and pulled down utility lines.

Lightning, heavy rain, and high winds swept through causing scattered power outages and a handful of vehicle accidents.

KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley says officially, Bryan-College Station received 0.78″ of rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Nearly stationary storms dumped 3″ to 5″ of rain along the Highway 79 corridor in parts of Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. Read more about rainfall totals here and click here to see which areas could get even more rain this week!

