Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind

Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Strong winds Saturday night brought down a new home under construction in the midtown area of College Station.

Though this home was in the early stages of being built, residents took to social media to express concerns about the builder and their history of lawsuits and complaints.

The developer in question is D.R. Horten, the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. According to the builder, Horton has operations in 104 markets in 32 states across the U.S. and closed 81,749 homes in the 12-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Residents are concerned this weekend’s minor wind storm is proof these homes are not built to the same standard as other homes.

The Better Business Bureau website shows DR Horton has thousands of complaints in their files, but they still maintain a B+ rating.

The company has also seen its share of lawsuits. Ten south Louisiana attorneys are suing D.R. Horton alleging their homes can’t withstand Louisiana humidity. Other lawsuits claim D.R. Horton Homes aren’t built to last and allege homes have construction defects.

KBTX took residents’ concerns to Horton. The developer was unavailable for an on-camera interview but released a statement.

KBTX also reached out to officials with the City of College Station. City leaders say despite some complaints, Horton is in good standing with the city. They say homes go through a rigorous inspection before any family is allowed to move in.

While this home falling down is concerning, city leaders say it happened prior to any parts of the inspection process.

”I wanted to make the clear distinction that this is not really a comparable product to one that’s being inhabited out in that area. It’s apples to oranges at this point as far as the stages of construction and the steps that are taken to get from the point this one’s at to the point where a complete product is at,” said Brian Binford, City of College Station Certified Building Official.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.

Quality over quantity is a rarity these days.… Even the porta potty is still standing 🥴

