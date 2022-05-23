Advertisement

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach.

By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach, a Patrol Officer with the Bryan Police Department.

He is an incredible example of officers in our community that are fully committed to their jobs and are always going above and beyond to serve others.

An avid fisherman, Kyle also enjoys motorcycles and surfing.

We salute this week’s First Responder Kyle Lukach.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Jason Bryant Franklin was arrested Friday after police say he shot his roommate.
New details on Friday morning shooting in Bryan
Bryan police respond to third shooting in 24 hours.
Police respond to third shooting in Bryan in 24 hours
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch now issued for the Western Brazos Valley overnight Saturday

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Bryan Cohen.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Bryan Cohen.
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 150th Anniversary
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jason Busa.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jason Busa.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Jimmie Rosier.