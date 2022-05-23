This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach, a Patrol Officer with the Bryan Police Department.

He is an incredible example of officers in our community that are fully committed to their jobs and are always going above and beyond to serve others.

An avid fisherman, Kyle also enjoys motorcycles and surfing.

We salute this week’s First Responder Kyle Lukach.

