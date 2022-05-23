Treat of the Day: Congressman visits Bryan High to honor two Viking students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two accomplished Bryan High students got a visit from Congressman Pete Sessions.

Congressman Sessions presented Senior Noah Merrell with a certificate for winning the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the 17th Congressional District of Texas.

Then, a United States Naval Academy announcement was held for Cadet Jin Li Hairston, who graduated from Bryan High in the Class of 2021 in the top 2%.

Congratulations to both students on their hard work.

Congressman Pete Sessions visited Bryan High to honor two high-achieving Vikings! First, he presented Senior Noah... Posted by Bryan ISD on Friday, May 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.