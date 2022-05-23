Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Congressman visits Bryan High to honor two Viking students

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two accomplished Bryan High students got a visit from Congressman Pete Sessions.

Congressman Sessions presented Senior Noah Merrell with a certificate for winning the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the 17th Congressional District of Texas.

Then, a United States Naval Academy announcement was held for Cadet Jin Li Hairston, who graduated from Bryan High in the Class of 2021 in the top 2%.

Congratulations to both students on their hard work.

Congressman Pete Sessions visited Bryan High to honor two high-achieving Vikings! First, he presented Senior Noah...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Friday, May 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Localized 2" to 5" of rain fell over parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night.
RAIN TOTALS: Here’s how much was left behind after Saturday night’s noisy storms
Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2011, Loving County Judge Skeet Lee Jones poses in front of the...
Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

Latest News

Congressman Pete Sessions visits Bryan High
Treat of the Day: Pete Sessions visits Bryan High
Treat of the Day: KBTX's Abigail Metsch graduates from NYU
Treat of the Day: KBTX’s Abigail Metsch finally walks the graduation stage at NYU
Allen Academy students make their own forecasts
Treat of the Day: Allen Academy meteorologists in training learn from the best
Alfred Scott announced as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School
Treat of the Day: principal of Bryan ISD’s newest school announced