Advertisement

WAC Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Year Announced

Sam Houston’s Clayton Fritsch and Abilene Christian’s Annina Brandenburg
Sam Houston’s Clayton Fritsch and Abilene Christian’s Annina Brandenburg(WAC)
By Western Athletic Conference
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference named its 2022 WAC Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Year following a vote by the conference head coaches. Sam Houston’s Clayton Fritsch and Abilene Christian’s Annina Brandenburg earned the honors on the men’s and women’s side, respectively.

Fritsch, a senior from Sealy, Texas, earned the WAC Outdoor Track and Field Men’s Athlete of the Year honors after a setting a nation-leading mark in pole vault. The pole vaulter set a personal record with mark of 5.80m (19′ 0.25″) when he won the USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, April. His mark at the event was a personal record height that was the best in the world, at the time. He won the pole vault at the 2022 WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a mark of 5.66m (18′ 6.75″). With his mark, Fritsch is granted the top-seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Preliminaries.

Brandenburg, a graduate student from Dusseldorf, Germany, earned the women’s honors after being named the Outstanding Field Performer and High Point Scorer at the 2022 WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She won the shot put (16.89m/55′ 5″) and the discus throw (54.55m/16′ 89″) and placed second in javelin throw (48.70m/159′ 9″) at the championships. Her discus throw personal record that she set at the Mt. SAC Relays is currently seventh in the country. Brandenburg will be competing in shot put, javelin throw and is seeded sixth in the discus throw at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Preliminaries.

Most Read

Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
TDCJ ends active search for escaped murderer in Leon County, broadening investigation
Localized 2" to 5" of rain fell over parts of the Brazos Valley Saturday night.
RAIN TOTALS: Here’s how much was left behind after Saturday night’s noisy storms
Enrique Luna former softball coach arrested
Former Bryan High softball coach arrested
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2011, Loving County Judge Skeet Lee Jones poses in front of the...
Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

Latest News

Four Aggies Earn SEC Honors
Texas A&M head softball coach will not return for 27th season, A&M not renewing contract
Bennett Named to Final Haskins Award Watch List
Women’s Golf Advances to Final Round of Stroke Play at NCAA Championships