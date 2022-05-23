Women’s Golf Advances to Final Round of Stroke Play at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot even-par 288 in the third round of the 2022 NCAA Championships, advancing to the final round of stroke play in third place at the par-72, 6,340-yard Grayhawk Golf Club on Sunday.

The Aggies shot 13-over 878 through three rounds, moving them comfortably into the final 18 holes of stroke play. The Maroon & White are looking to stay within the top-eight teams by the end of Monday’s final round to advance to match play. The field is led by No. 1 Stanford (E) and No. 2 Oregon (+9) with No. 15 UCLA (+14) and No. 17 Auburn (+21) rounding out the top five.

Texas A&M’s 288 in the third round marks the best round in program history at the NCAA Championships, besting its 4-over 292 first round this past Friday and the second round of the 2014 nationals. The team knocked down a tournament-high 15 birdies en route to the historic performance.

Jennie Park jumped out of the first tee box on No. 10. The junior placed the ball neatly in the fairway and then left herself with a 20-foot putt for birdie after a smooth approach shot. The Carrollton, Texas, native proceeded to nail a right-to-left breaking putt that began an even-par 72 performance in the third round. Park finished the day with four birdies and tied for fifth at 1-over 217.

Zoe Slaughter led the way with a 1-under 71. The sophomore shot 1-under 35 on the back nine and posted a team-high 13 pars, while carding three birdies. The sophomore tied for 10th at 2-over 218.

Adela Cernousek posted birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 14 to give her an even-par 72 scorecard in the third round. The freshman tied for 34th at 7-over 223 through the first 54 holes.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio went 1-over 73 and went 1-under 35 on the front nine to close out the round. The All-Southeastern Conference First Team selection tied for 34th and stood 7-over 223 heading into the fourth round. Hailee Cooper wrapped up her day at 5-over 77 and tied for 106th.

Tournament Outlook

The Maroon & White is seeking a spot in the top eight by the end of round four in order to advance to match play on Tuesday. It is five spots and 11 strokes above the cut as the field stands. Live stats for the fourth round can be found on Golfstat.com here. Action will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 1-5 p.m. CT.

Next Up

The 19th-ranked Aggies tee off at 1:50 p.m. CT from No. 1 on Monday to begin the fourth round of nationals. They will be paired with No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Oregon.

Post-Round Quotes

Head Coach Gerrod Chadwell

On the importance of this round and each shot moving forward…

“If you told me we’d be even par this morning teeing off, I would have taken it. I feel like we gained ground on the field. Any shot today gives you cushion for the top eight, so they’re all important.”

On Zoe Slaughter’s performance…

“The good thing about Zoe [Slaughter] is she always follows a bad round with a good round. That’s what she did today. Yesterday she was just so fast, and she couldn’t get slowed down. She actually had some bad three putts, or it really would’ve probably been a 75 yesterday. The good thing is the girls had her back and she came out and played great today.”

Sophomore Zoe Slaughter

On what was working for Texas A&M today…

“Hitting it in the right spots and missing in the right spots was key. The pin locations were difficult today, but we were able to miss in the right places or get up and down for par when we needed to.

On what the mindset heading into tomorrow is…

“Taking the same approach of one shot at a time and making sure we are prepared with every shot and committed with every club that we hit. We need to come in with great energy and a good mindset.”

Team Standings

1 – Stanford (E)

2 – Oregon (+9)

3 – Texas A&M (+13)

4 – UCLA (+14)

5 – Auburn (+21)

6 – Florida State (+23)

7 – LSU (+24)

8 – San Jose State (+26)

T9 – USC (+28)

T9 – Georgia (+28)

11 – Purdue (+29)

12 – Arizona State (+30)

T13 – Texas (+37)

T13 – Virginia (+37)

T15 – South Carolina (+39)

---CUT LINE---

T15 – Wake Forest (+39)

17 – Mississippi State (+41)

18 – Baylor (+42)

19 – Oklahoma State (+43)

20 – Michigan (+47)

21 – TCU (+48)

T22 – Vanderbilt (+49)

T22 – Arkansas (+49)

24 – Alabama (+52)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall 3 Texas A&M 292 (+4) 297 (+9) 288 (E) 877 (+13) T5 Jennie Park 73 (+1) 72 (E) 72 (E) 217 (+1) T11 Zoe Slaughter 69 (-3) 78 (+6) 71 (-1) 218 (+2) T34 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 76 (+4) 74 (+2) 73 (+1) 223 (+7) T34 Adela Cernousek 74 (+2) 77 (+5) 72 (E) 223 (+7) T106 Hailee Cooper 82 (+10) 74 (+2) 77 (+5) 233 (+17)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.