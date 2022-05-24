Aggie baseball to open SEC Tournament play Wednesday at 1 pm vs South Carolina/Florida winner

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) -- The Texas A&M baseball team will open up post season play Wednesdayt afternoon at the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies (35-17) are the number two seed after winning the SEC West Division regular season.

The Aggies bring a lot of momentum and confidence with them to Hoover, Alabama, having won their last 7 conference series. This morning head coach Jim Schlossnagle said that Michah Dallas will pitch the team’s SEC opener.

Winning an SEC Tournament Championship is the goal this week, but there is a bigger tournament looming and the team knows they can’t let this week jeopardize the start of the NCAA tournament next week.

“I think we have always been confident and I think we have always known that we were a great team since the fall so having that boost that we have one that many SEC series in a row and are the number two seed and that we won the west is definitely a big confidence but we are not going to get sped up or overthink it,” said A&M junior Austin Bost.

“We are not going to put ourselves in any position to where we don’t give ourselves the best chance to have success next weekend. That is the forefront of what we are doing well still trying to win games,” added Schlossnagle.

The entire SEC Baseball Tournament is being televised by the SEC Network.

