Aggies Add Ahmad Brown to Coaching Staff

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer added renowned performance analyst Ahmad Brown to the staff as the volunteer assistant coach, head coach G Guerrieri announced Tuesday.

“I am so excited for Ahmad to join the Aggie soccer family as our newest assistant coach,” Guerrieri said. “He is a very intelligent and gifted young coach who brings some very modern ideas and experiences to the program.”

Brown assumes the volunteer assistant coach position fresh off a one-year stint as performance analyst with the women’s soccer team at Florida State. While on the staff, the Seminoles won the NCAA Division I national title and claimed the ACC championship in 2021

“Ahmad was a valuable performance analyst for Florida State last year during their national championship season,” Guerrieri added. “He gave Coach Mark Krikorian and his staff a real advantage in the way they looked at their team and their opponents. He brings those enhanced skills to Aggieland where he will be provided the opportunity to work on the field with our coaching staff and talented cast of world class players.”

Brown also spent three seasons as performance analyst with the Florida Gators. He served a concurrent role as an assistant coach with United Soccer Alliance, a WPSL team based out of Fleming Island, Florida, from 2019-22. He also worked as technical director with Gainesville Soccer Alliance from 2016-20.

“He has worked under some great coaches in the past at the collegiate and youth levels,” Guerrieri said. “He worked with us last summer as a coach at our Aggie Soccer Camps and he did a great job teaching young players.”

Brown arrives with a wealth of experience as a head coach on the high school level. Most recently, he served as head coach for the girls varsity squad at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, from 2016-19, winning FHSAA 5A district titles on three occasions. He was head coach of the Gainesville High School girls varsity team in 2015-16. Brown was head coach of both the boys and girls varsity teams at Saint Thomas More High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, finishing as WIAA Class 4A runner-up on the boys side in 2014 and WIAA Class 4A regional champions on the girls side in 2015.

“I know Ahmad will have a big presence in our Bryan – College Station soccer community,” Guerrieri said. “He has been hired as assistant youth academy and college placement director for the Calvary Youth Soccer Club. I predict he will have a positive impact on the youth game and the understanding of the beautiful game for hundreds of boys in that club.”

Brown replaces Nathan Kogut who recently accepted the head coach job with the Lamar Cardinals following a four-year stint on the Aggie staff. The volunteer coach spot at A&M has served as a springboard for numerous coaches. Wally Crittenden also moved on to a head coach job, skippering Stephen F. Austin’s squad before becoming an assistant athletic director at SFA. Mary Grace Schmidt joined the staff at Pepperdine and Scott Champ made the move to Princeton before becoming a key part of the Arizona State staff.

“We have had some amazing volunteer coaches working with our players over the years.” Guerrieri said. “Past A&M volunteer coaches who were able to use their Aggie soccer experience to move into a high profile, full-time head coach or associate head coach job.”

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

“Ahmad brings such a valuable skill set to any team. He has a great mind for coaching and analytics, but more importantly he connects with players. A&M is getting a good one!”

- Becky Burleigh – former Florida Gators head coach

“Ahmad Brown is an exceptional young man who played a very important role in helping lead us to the 2021 national championship. He will be a great addition to the Texas A&M staff.”

- Mark Krikorian – former Florida State Seminoles head coach

