Aggies Begin NCAA Track & Field Regionals on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The nationally-ranked Texas A&M track & field teams begin NCAA postseason action at the West Preliminary Rounds on May 25-28 at John McDonnell Field.

Best in the West

Sophomores Lamara Distin (high jump; 6-5.5/1.97m) and Charokee Young (400m; 49.87) rank No. 1 in the NCAA in their respective event, while the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays have clocked the fastest times at 3:01.51 and 3:22.01 in the West. In total, 18 Aggies boast rankings in the top 10 in their individual events in the region.

The Field

The men’s team totaled 26 entries, while the women’s team came in at 25. Of the 117 institutions competing, the Aggies’ combined 51 entries is fifth-most behind Texas Tech (63), Texas (63), BYU (59) and Oregon (58). In the most recent United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association ratings index, the women’s team ranks No. 3 and the men’s team No. 13.

How to Advance

Forty-eight student-athletes in 18 individual events, and 24 teams in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays, battle for the top 12 places to earn a trip to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from June 8-11.

How to Follow

All four days can be streamed live on the SEC Network +, while live results are being produced by Flash Results here. Those looking to catch the action live can purchase tickets here, while more information about the meet can be found here.

Wednesday, May 25 SEC Network + Watch (6 p.m. CT)

Thursday, May 26 SEC Network + Watch (6 p.m. CT)

Friday, May 27 SEC Network + Watch (5 p.m. CT)

Saturday, May 28 SEC Network + Watch (5 p.m. CT)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.