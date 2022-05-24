Advertisement

Aggies Hosting NCAA Selection Show Watch Party

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting an NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Selection Show Watch Party at the Ford Hall of Champions on the west side of Kyle Field on Monday, May 30.

The selection show begins at 11 a.m. and the event is open to the public. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring their bubble machines and celebrate the occasion with the Aggies at the open house.

Texas A&M claimed their first SEC Western Division crown with a 19-11 league ledger and are ranked as high as No. 3 in the national polls with their 35-17 record.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

Most Read

Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is accused of mishandling fundraiser money...
NEW: Report sheds light on former Bryan ISD coach’s arrest
Home destroyed after strong winds from a storm last week,
Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind
Texas A&M head softball coach will not return for 27th season, A&M not renewing contract
Builders have quite the mess on their hands down in College Station where the entire frame of a...
Storms leave behind damage across Brazos Valley
In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2011, Loving County Judge Skeet Lee Jones poses in front of the...
Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

Latest News

Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Contreras named WAC Baseball Player of the Year
Sykora Receives USA Volleyball Medal of Honor
Brazos Valley Cavalry Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule
Aggies Begin NCAA Track & Field Regionals on Wednesday