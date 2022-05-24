Aggies Hosting NCAA Selection Show Watch Party

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting an NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Selection Show Watch Party at the Ford Hall of Champions on the west side of Kyle Field on Monday, May 30.

The selection show begins at 11 a.m. and the event is open to the public. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring their bubble machines and celebrate the occasion with the Aggies at the open house.

Texas A&M claimed their first SEC Western Division crown with a 19-11 league ledger and are ranked as high as No. 3 in the national polls with their 35-17 record.

