B.L.U.E.print, Sample Win Awards at Black Student-Athlete Summit

HOUSTON – Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence) won the Best Black Student-Athlete Organization, while Karlina Sample was named the Woman of the Year, Monday night at the Black Student-Athlete Summit, hosted by Rice University.

“This award means a lot to me,” Sample said “It’s because of all the work we’ve put in over the past couple of years and the various impacts we’ve made on student-athletes and staff. This conference has given so much to me and to be able to give back to the community through the conference, it’s amazing to see everything come full circle. I’m so proud of the B.L.U.E. Print and everyone who helped us get here.”

B.L.U.E.print is a student-athlete initiative that offers leadership opportunities to Black student-athletes through six executive board positions including President, Vice President, Chief Business Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Communications Officer and Chief Student-Athlete Engagement Officer. Each month, the B.L.U.E.print executive board host meetings and events, inclusive or exclusive to Black student-athletes, that focus on three pillars; educate, empower and equip.

In only the second year of existence, the B.L.U.E.print executive board has had three members named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team in their respective sports, one member named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List and one NCAA Woman of the Year nominee. The group also received the Texas A&M Athletics Breaking Barriers Award, as well as the Texas A&M University Accountability, Climate and Equite (ACE) Awards - Diversity Service Team Award in 2021.

During the 2021-22 school year, the group hosted monthly events including a financial freedom night where a former student-athlete spoke to current student-athletes on the importance of financial literacy, a partnership with Counseling & Sport Psychology Services to host “Shop Talk” for Black male student-athletes to feel comfortable in a space where experiences can be discussed, and concerns can be expressed.

Most notably, the group hosted multiple events during Black History Month that featured a movie screening of Hidden Figures which was followed by a movie reflection where student-athletes and staff were able to have open discussion to discuss key themes, takeaways and perspectives from different scenes of the movie. In collaboration with the Slocum Nutrition Center, the group put on a Black History Month student dinner and staff luncheon that showcased soul food recipes from local Black chefs.

Sample, a member of the soccer team, spearheaded the creation of B.L.U.E.print following her visit to the Black Student-Athlete Summit in 2020. As president, Sample plans, coordinates and executes all B.L.U.E.print executive board meetings and monthly meetings and events for the student-athlete population. The Frisco, Texas, native, also serves on the Student-Athlete Experience Committee as a part of the athletics department Aggie Commitment Initiative. Through her efforts, B.L.U.E.print has blossomed into one of the most well recognized and accomplished student-led groups on campus.

About the Black Student-Athlete Summit

The Black Student-Athlete Summit is the only event of its kind that caters to the holistic development of the Black Student-Athlete. The goal of the Summit is to empower Black Student-Athletes to maximize their college experience by killin’ it in the classroom and to not leave “any meat on the bone” in terms of opportunities. Professional staff who attend the Summit are empowered to go back to their campuses and create innovative initiatives to ensure that Black Student-Athletes are competitive in the global workforce upon graduation.

