Bombers Improve Their Lineup With the Season Right Around the Corner

Bryan-College Station, Texas (May 23, 2022)- With only a week until the Bombers kickoff the 2022 season, the team continues to welcome incredible DI-level talent to the lineup!

The Bombers welcome sophomore surehanded shortstop at Grayson College, Davis Powell. Originally from Lufkin, Texas, the right-handed shortstop recently committed to continue his baseball career at Texas State next year. Powell has spent the last three years playing at Grayson College, averaging 30 appearances a season. Through three seasons, the shortstop had a .354 batting average, with 111 hits on 314 at-bats. Powell had a stellar season slugging the ball in 2022 where he saw his hitting production explode, hitting 8 home runs, 6 more than the year prior. He also earned 15 more RBIs in 2022 than the previous season, 44 in total.

The Bombers are excited to welcome a junior utility player from Cumberland University, Tyner Hughes. Hughes has experience playing all over the field, the outfield, 1st base, and catcher. The Tennessee native spent three seasons at Dyersburg State, joining the team in 2019, before transferring to Cumberland for the 2022 season. Hughes had a red-hot bat in 2022, with a .385 AVG, .456 OBP, and .716 SLG through 169 at bats. The first-year member of the team finished the season with the 2nd most home runs, runs scored, and RBIs. The team expects to utilize Hughes all over the field and hopes that his bat stays hot this summer!

Kyle Atkinson, a freshman at top 25 ranked Texas State, will be coming to play for the Bombers this summer! Atkinson is a 6′0″ center fielder from New Boston, Texas. The freshman has appeared in 12 games for the current 11th ranked Bobcats, batting at a .333 average. As a high school prospect, Atkinson was ranked in the top 75 best outfielders in the state of Texas and was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year for District 14-3A. Once Atkinson and the Bobcats finish winning the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, the Bombers will welcome him for the summer season with open arms!

Kameron Weil, a sophomore at Weatherford College and recent Texas State signee is joining the Bombers! From Arlington, Texas, Weil is an athletic center fielder that is just as capable at the plate as he is in the outfield. Through two seasons at Weatherford, Weil has been a great part of the batting rotation, averaging over 57 hits, 20 RBIs, and a .330 batting average. The 5′9″ center fielder can cover incredible ground in the outfield, with 143 putouts, and is a speedster when on base, stealing 43 bases in his first two seasons.

The Bombers are excited to sign Kade Fletcher, a redshirt sophomore catcher at the University of Oklahoma. Prior to OU, Fletcher spent two years playing at Paris Junior College. Fletcher hit four home runs and 30 RBIs in 2021 at PJC. The 6′2″ 21-year-old from Mansfield, Texas hasn’t seen the field for the Sooners yet but his build, skills at catcher, and hitting ability line him up to play a major role in the future. Fletcher also has experience playing in the outfield. The Bombers expect this DI talent to control the defense from the catcher position!

Stay tuned throughout the preseason as the Bombers continue to announce their 2022 summer roster! The Bombers are gearing up for the most exciting and action-packed season yet!

