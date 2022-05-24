Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night is June 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County A&M Club is hosting Coaches’ Night on June 2, 2022.

It’s scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Tickets are $75. To register for the event, click here.

Attendees will hear from various coaches at Texas A&M, including Aggie Football head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Coaches’ Night co-chair Lisa Aldrich was on Brazos Valley This Morning on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch the interview in the player above.

We hope to see you all out at our biggest club fundraiser, Coaches’ Night, on June 2! Get more information or purchase a table sponsorship at tx.ag/BCAMCcoachesnight! Posted by Brazos County A&M Club (BCAMC) on Monday, April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.